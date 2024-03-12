3 young men injured in North Philly triple shooting

Three young men were injured in a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The three victims – all young men – were on 24th and Berks streets when shots were fired.

One man was shot in the leg, a second victim was shot in the arm and a third victim was shot in the pelvis, police said.

All three victims were taken to the hospital. The first two victims are stable while the third victim is critical.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.