3-Year-Old Killed by Grandmother's Car in Tragic Accident, Police Say

A 3-year-old girl was killed Friday in a tragic accident involving her grandmother's car, police said.

The grandmother was backing her car into a parking space in the Holmesburg section of Philadelphia when the girl ran to meet her, police said. The girl opened the car door.

The grandmother got out of the car to protect the girl. But she did not put the car in park, and the car rolled, trapping the girl against a tree, police said.

The girl was sent by medical helicopter to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The grandmother had to be treated for injuries to her arms suffered as she tried to help the girl, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Frankford Avenue and Aldine Street just before 8 p.m.