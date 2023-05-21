3-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Northeast Philadelphia Pool

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a toddler drowned in a pool on Sunday.
According to police, at about 12:17 p.m., first responders arrived at a property along the 600 block of Lawler Place in the city's Somerton neighborhood, where a three-year-old girl had fallen into a pool.
The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced just before 1 p.m.
Officials said the incident is currently under investigation.
