Northeast Philadelphia

3-Year-Old Girl Drowns in Northeast Philadelphia Pool

A toddler died after falling into a pool in Somerton on Sunday

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a toddler drowned in a pool on Sunday.

According to police, at about 12:17 p.m., first responders arrived at a property along the 600 block of Lawler Place in the city's Somerton neighborhood, where a three-year-old girl had fallen into a pool.

The toddler was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced just before 1 p.m.

Officials said the incident is currently under investigation.

This article tagged under:

Northeast Philadelphia
