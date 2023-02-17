Philadelphia

Bruised 3-Year-Old Girl Dies After Being Found in Tub With No Water, Police Say

Philadelphia police called the girl's death 'suspicious'

By Dan Stamm

Getty Images

The death of a 3-year-old girl found in an empty bathtub inside a West Philadelphia home in the middle of the night is being considered suspicious by investigators.

Philadelphia police said they were called to the 400 block of North 50th Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Officers found a 3-year-old girl "unresponsive in the bathtub with no water," a brief news release from police said.

Medics rushed the girl to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was pronounced dead about an hour later, police said.

Léelo en español aquí.

Investigators called the girl's death "suspicious." "There were bruises on the child," police said.

The Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation, which continued Friday morning, police said.

