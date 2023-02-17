The death of a 3-year-old girl found in an empty bathtub inside a West Philadelphia home in the middle of the night is being considered suspicious by investigators.

Philadelphia police said they were called to the 400 block of North 50th Street around 2:30 a.m. Friday. Officers found a 3-year-old girl "unresponsive in the bathtub with no water," a brief news release from police said.

Medics rushed the girl to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was pronounced dead about an hour later, police said.

Investigators called the girl's death "suspicious." "There were bruises on the child," police said.

The Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation, which continued Friday morning, police said.