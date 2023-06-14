3-year-old dies after being shot in Trenton home

Police in New Jersey are investigating after a shooting on Wednesday morning left a 3-year-old child dead.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened before noon inside a home along the 1300 block of Princeton Avenue, when the child -- who police have not yet identified -- was with its mother and an unidentified man.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office said that police believe the child's wound was self-inflicted.

“This horrific act calls to mind the senselessness of gun deaths and innocent children in harm's way. The city grieves for the family's loss, and we ask you to keep them in your prayers.” Reed Gusciora, Trenton's mayor, said in a statement.

A preliminary investigation seems to show that this incident was likely an accidental shooting, police said.

Law enforcement officials said a firearm was recovered and an investigation is ongoing.