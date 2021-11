A 2-year-old boy is fighting for his life after he accidentally shot himself inside a Philadelphia home.

The shooting occurred inside a home on the 1700 block of Cleveland Street around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the child accidentally shot himself once in the stomach. He was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he is currently in critical condition. Both of his parents are also at the hospital.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.