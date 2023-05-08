3-Year-Old Boy, Woman and Man Injured in Triple Shooting

A 3-year-old boy, a woman and a man were injured in a triple shooting in North Philadelphia Monday night, police said.

The child, 34-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were on the 2200 block of North Gratz Street around 9 p.m. when shots were fired. The boy was shot in the arm while the woman was shot in her leg. Police said the man was shot as well.

All three victims were taken to the hospital. The boy and woman are both in stable condition. Police have not yet revealed the man’s condition.

No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.