3-Year-Old Boy Shot, Wounded in Southwest Philadelphia

Two Philadelphia police officers observe the scene after the shooting of a 3-year-old.
A 3-year-old boy shot and wounded in Philadelphia is expected to recover from his injuries, authorities said.

But it's still not known what sparked the shooting, which occurred on the 2000 block of S. 68th Street around 7:45 p.m. Friday.

The boy was shot once in the right hand and once in the arm, authorities said. He was taken to a hospital and remained there Saturday in stable condition. His name has not been released.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting, which remains under investigation. Police have not announced any arrests.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

