Police are searching for three women who were caught on surveillance video attacking and robbing another woman on Broad Street in South Philadelphia.

The 40-year-old woman was on the 1600 block of South Broad Street around 9 p.m. back on Jan. 16 when three women approached her from behind and attacked her. Surveillance video shows the suspects repeatedly punching, dragging and kicking the victim down the street. They then stole her pocketbook and fled the scene.

“She’s being dragged down the street,” Desiree Thomas of South Philadelphia said. “No one is even saying anything. It’s kind of scary.”

The attack occurred across the street from South Philadelphia’s Health and Literacy Building and the DiSilvestro Rec Center.

“It should be a safe place to go outside, get off work, go home safely but it’s not,” Tina Chouane of South Philadelphia said. “They should do something about that.”

If you have any information on the incident, please call the South Detective Division at 215-686-3013/3014. You can also submit a tip by calling 215-686-8477 or text PPD TIP or 773847.