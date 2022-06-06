Chester County

3 Tractor Trailers Collide on Pa. Turnpike in Chester County

Three tractor trailers and at least two sedans collided around 10:30 a.m.

A multi-vehicle crash involving tractor trailers shut down the eastbound lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Chester County Monday morning.

Chester County officials said the turnpike would be closed eastbound between Route 29 and the Downingtown exit for an extended period of time.

One of the truck cabs detached from a trailer. Behind the trucks, two cars were heavily damaged, video shows.

Paper material along with other debris littered the roadway as investigators arrived on scene.

SkyForce10 was overhead as traffic began to snarl near Chester Springs shortly before noon.

