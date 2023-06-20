3 teens try to light dynamite inside Philly grocery store, police say

The bomb squad was called to a Philadelphia grocery store after three teenagers tried to light sticks of dynamite inside of it, police said.

Police responded to the Fresh Grocer on 5301 Chew Avenue at 5:10 p.m. Tuesday after security guards reported that a group of three teens ranging in age from 16 to 19 tried to light sticks of dynamite inside the store, according to investigators. The guards recovered the dynamite and the teens fled the scene, police said.

The bomb squad responded to the store and recovered the dynamite before clearing the scene. No injuries were reported.

Police have not released a detailed description of the teens but said they were all wearing black clothing at the time of the incident.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.