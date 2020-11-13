South Philadelphia

3 Teens Shot in Grays Ferry

NBC10

Three teenagers are hospitalized after they were shot along a South Philadelphia street on Friday.

The shooting happened around 4:15 p.m. along the 1700 block of S. 30th Street in the city's Grays Ferry section, Philadelphia police said.

A 13-year-old boy was shot once in the left foot. Two girls, one 15 and the other 14, were each shot once in the right arm, police said.

The boy and one of the girls were put into a police car and taken to Penn Presbyterian's trauma center in University City. The other girl was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia by paramedics. All three are in stable condition, police said.

Police roped off a portion of the residential block in crime scene tape. Officials said a weapon has yet to be recovered and a motive was not immediately known.

Shondell Revell and his team at the Philadelphia Office of Violence Prevention are working to reduce gun violence and bridge the gap between the community and police. NBC10 Investigative Reporter Claudia Vargas spent an evening with Revell and his team as they canvassed neighborhoods hit by shootings.

South PhiladelphiaPhiladelphia policegun violencegrays ferry
