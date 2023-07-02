3 teens injured in North Philadelphia shooting

Three teens were reportedly injured in a shooting the occurred early Sunday in North Philadelphia.

According to police, officers responded to an incident at about 12:08 a.m. on Sunday, along the 2500 block of W. Hagert St. where they found three teens who were injured by gun fire -- a 14-year-old boy who had been hit in the right leg, a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the left leg and a 14-year-old girl who was shot in the left hand.

Law enforcement officials said all three of the teens were transported to nearby hospitals where they were listed in stable condition early Sunday.

No arrests have been made in this incident, however, officials said an investigation is ongoing.

