3 teens charged after pedestrians targeted at random in Allentown shooting

Three teens have been charged after, officials claim, they drove a stolen car through Allentown while firing randomly at pedestrians -- injuring at least one person -- before carjacking a woman in a middle school parking lot.

According to the office of Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin Holihan, the incident happened on Dec. 7, 2024, and charges were only filed after a "lengthy investigation."

In a statement, Holihan's office announced that Marquee Bradley Carney, of Allentown, Naseer Washington, of Whitehall and Amir Sims-Watson, of Easton, all 17-years-old, have been charged with aggravated assault, firing a weapon into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment and related offenses after they, allegedly, fired at pedestrians in the area of North 9th and Allen streets in a drive-by before carjacking a woman in the parking lot of Trexler Middle School.

Sims-Watson is also charged with robbery of a motor vehicle and robbery in the alleged carjacking.

Officials said the incident that led to these charges unfolded at about 4:37 p.m. on Dec. 7, 2024, when police learned of a shooting in the area of North 9th and Allen Streets in Allentown.

At the scene, officials said, investigators found shells from various caliber weapons.

A review of surveillance footage from that day, police said, reveled the shots were fired by an individual who could be seen leaning out of the passenger side window of a black Jeep Cherokee that had been reported stolen from Nazareth.

The video, officials said, showed the individual firing an AR-style pistol "at people walking along the street."

When the shooting stopped, officials said, several vehicles and occupied structures were hit while one man arrived at an area hospital shorting after the incident after being shot in the arm.

Shortly after the shooting, police were alerted to a carjacking that occurred in the parking lot of Trexler Middle School, officials said.

Here, a woman allegedly told police that she was removing items from the trunk of her vehicle when an armed individual -- later allegedly identified as Sims-Watson -- pointed a firearm at her and demanded her phone and the keys to her 2017 Nissan Pathfinder.

That vehicle was later recovered in Wilson Borough, officials said.

In the vehicle, investigators claim, they recovered a cell phone that, allegedly, belonged to Sims-Watson's brother.

The phone contained images and messages regarding the shooting that happened at North 9th and Allen streets as well as the carjacking at Trexler Middle School, according to police.

An arrest warrant has been filed for Washington, who is already in custody on another matter and, police said, Sims-Watson and Carney are both in police custody at the Lehigh County Jail.

All three teens are awaiting preliminary hearings.