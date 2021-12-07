3 Teens Attack 70-Year-Old Man Inside Philly's Fashion District

Police are searching for three teens who they say attacked a 70-year-old man during an attempted robbery inside Philadelphia’s Fashion District last week in the middle of the day.

The victim entered a ground level bathroom inside the Fashion District building on 901 Market Street Thursday around 1:25 p.m. when he was approached by three teen boys, one of whom displayed a handgun.

When the man told the teens he didn’t have any money, the teens punched him in the head and face before fleeing the scene. They were last seen exiting on Filbert and headed towards 9th Street.

The man suffered a laceration in the attack.

The assault occurring in the middle of the day at a popular shopping destination a few weeks before Christmas caused alarm for some shoppers NBC10 spoke with. Michael Bannon, the leader of the Bucks County Office of Consumer Protection who ran shopping malls in the past, told NBC10 the best thing shoppers can do to stay safe is to stay in good lighting. Bannon also said it’s important to not be distracted by a large amount of bags, big ticket items or phones.

“The bad guys have learned the holiday season is a prime time to go to the mall and steal or assault people to take money and it’s terrible but you need to be careful,” Bannon said.

The first suspect is described as a thin Black teen wearing a black hooded jacket with a logo on the left chest, black pants with a white stripe and gray and white sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a Black teen with a medium build wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the words “Pulp Fiction” on the front, gray pants and black and white sneakers.

The third suspect is described as a thin Black teen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a logo on the left chest, stripes on the arms, dark pants and black and white “Nike” sneakers.

One of the suspects was also wearing a face covering.

“It can look normal to folks wearing a mask which is making it more difficult for law enforcement to catch these folks even with well lit areas and cameras,” Bannon said. “They have masks on their faces.”

If you have any information on the suspects’ whereabouts, call 911 immediately. You can also call or text 215-686-TIPS (8477) or call Detective Velazquez and Detective DeMalto with the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3047/48.