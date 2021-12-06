3 Teens and Young Man Injured in Brewerytown Shooting

Three teenagers and a young man are recovering following a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood Monday night.

The 17-year-old boy, two 18-year-olds and 21-year-old man were on the 1500 block of North 29th Street shortly after 8 p.m. when a gunman opened fire.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 21-year-old was shot once in the right shoulder, the 17-year-old was shot once in the left ankle, one of the 18-year-olds was shot twice in the nose and the second 18-year-old was shot once in the collar bone and once in the right chest area.

During the shooting, bullets went through a ground floor window and kitchen of a nearby home.

The victims managed to drive themselves to Temple University Hospital and are all in stable condition. A weapon was recovered but no arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.