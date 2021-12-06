Philadelphia

3 Teens and Young Man Injured in Brewerytown Shooting

The 17-year-old boy, two 18-year-olds and 21-year-old man were on the 1500 block of North 29th Street shortly after 8 p.m.when a gunman opened fire. 

Three teenagers and a young man are recovering following a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood Monday night. 

The 17-year-old boy, two 18-year-olds and 21-year-old man were on the 1500 block of North 29th Street shortly after 8 p.m. when a gunman opened fire. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The 21-year-old was shot once in the right shoulder, the 17-year-old was shot once in the left ankle, one of the 18-year-olds was shot twice in the nose and the second 18-year-old was shot once in the collar bone and once in the right chest area. 

During the shooting, bullets went through a ground floor window and kitchen of a nearby home. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Seeking Peace in Philly 2 hours ago

Anti-Violence Advocate Gunned Down in North Philadelphia

Alain Vigneault 12 hours ago

Reeling Flyers Fire Alain Vigneault Amid 8-Game Skid

The victims managed to drive themselves to Temple University Hospital and are all in stable condition. A weapon was recovered but no arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violenceBrewerytown
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us