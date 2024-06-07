New Jersey

Police searching for 3 more suspects involved in massive brawl at Gloucester Township event

By NBC10 Staff

Surveillance photos of three teens wanted in connection to Gloucester Township Day brawl
Gloucester Township Police

Police have released photos of three more suspects wanted in connection to last weekend's chaos at a community event in South Jersey.

This comes after police have arrested over a dozen people and are searching for more suspects who took part in a massive brawl that occurred at the annual Gloucester Township Day event Saturday evening.

Police said the fights started during the drone light show. Officers working security began noticing "an influx of juveniles and young adults being dropped off" and began gathering near basketball courts in Veterans’ Memorial Park, along Chews Landing Road.

Officials said that, at the time, police estimated the crowd to consist of about 500 people.

Law enforcement officials said, large groups within the crowd "began fighting each other and running recklessly through the crowd."

Investigators are now looking for three teens who were seen on video kicking and stomping a defenseless victim near the Veterans Park basketball nets.

Suspect 002 want in connection to Gloucester Township brawl
Gloucester Township Police
Suspect 003 wanted in connection to Gloucester Township brawl
Gloucester Township Police
Suspect 004 wanted in connection to Gloucester Township brawl
Gloucester Township Police

Police said the suspects are three of many they are looking for. On Wednesday, officials released an image of a man who, they claim, assaulted an officer during that incident.

Officials are asking anyone who may be able to provide information on any of the suspects to submit a tip anonymously to https://gtpolice.com/tips or email them to Police@GTPolice.com

