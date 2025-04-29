The Philadelphia Police Department released surveillance footage of three suspects as part of an investigation into a homicide in Frankford early Saturday morning.

At around 1:22 a.m. Saturday morning, officers responded to a call for a "person with a gun" at the 5000 block of Frankford Avenue. Upon arrival, they found the victim in the driver's seat of a blue Chevrolet Malibu with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The victim was pronounced dead at 1:36 a.m. after being taken to Temple University Hospital.

Police have identified three suspects in the investigation and have shared surveillance camera footage before and after the shooting.

People with information on the crime or suspects are asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or 215-6868-3335. People can also submit an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS (8477).