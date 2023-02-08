3 Students Post Racist Video Online, Archdiocese and Catholic School Take Action

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia and Saint Hubert Catholic High School for Girls are investigating three students who posted a racist video on social media, according to statements from the school and Archdiocese.

The video and images in question depict several white girls, one in blackface, another saying the N-word and other racial comments.

The original video, that the school became aware of on Tuesday, has been removed but screenshots and screen records have made their way across social media platforms.

In one video that was posted online, multiple girls can be seen while one girl sprays brown spray paint onto another girl's face as two other girls record them.

The girl spraying the spray paint yells, “You’re a black girl. You know your roots, it’s February!”

In another video shared online, a white girl can be seen wearing a durag and saying, “I got the durag on, I got the power to say [N-word].”

“We are extremely disappointed to learn that anyone associated with Saint Hubert’s would act in such a manner, which is entirely inconsistent with our values. Please be assured that this matter is being actively investigated. All those responsible will be disciplined appropriately in accordance with our school handbook,” the school said in its statement.

The students allegedly responsible for the video are not currently in school and are being disciplined, according to the Archdiocese.

Despite the video being taken and posted outside of school and after school hours, the Archdiocese stated that the code of conduct applies to students both inside and outside of school.

Franklin Towne Charter School, who also released a statement about the video, confirmed one of the girls in the video is a former student of theirs.

Since the video and images have circulated, members of the community have taken to social media demanding the school take action.

About a dozen community members and parents of children at the school gathered to protest Wednesday morning at St. Huberts.

Nikole Hines, a parent of a former St. Hubert's student, said she removed her daughter from the school her junior year due to repeated racism at the hands of white students.

"They would scream the 'n-word' or they would just, a lot of micro-aggressions. Pull on their hair and laugh about [it], video it," Hines said.

The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission responded to the racist video posted by St. Hubert students Wednesday offering to provide the school with bias and cultural sensitivity training for staff and students.

The Archdiocese also said that general threats were made against the St. Hubert's school community as a result of the video that was posted online. All students will learn virtually for the remainder of the week.