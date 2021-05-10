3 Shootings in 1 Hour Leave 2 People Dead and 3 Others Hurt in Philadelphia

A day after 16 people were shot and four killed in Philadelphia, the violence in the city continued with two people killed and three others injured in three separate shootings across the city in a little more than an hour

The first shooting occurred on the 3100 block of Jasper Street at 3:55 p.m. Monday. A 20-year-old man was shot once in the chest while a 28-year-old man was shot once in the left elbow and grazed in the left hip. Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital. The 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at 4:20 p.m. while the 28-year-old man is in stable condition.

The second shooting occurred on the 3400 block of North Howard Street at 4:56 p.m. A 72-year-old man was shot once in the left cheek while a 45-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body.

Both victims were taken to the hospital. The 72-year-old is in critical but stable condition while the 45-year-old is critical.

Finally, a 20-year-old man was shot in the face, chest and arm on North 29th and West Oakdale streets shortly after 5 p.m. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 5:22 p.m.

No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered in any of the shootings.

The shootings follow a violent Mother’s Day in which a total of four people were killed and 16 shot.

As of the end of Sunday, there have been 183 homicides in Philadelphia, up 34% from the same time last year, which was one of the most violent years in the city’s recent history.

Last month, federal officials announced an “all-hands-on-deck” approach that would add resources to prosecute local gun crimes. Former Mayor Ed Rendell even floated the idea of bringing back retired police officers.

Mayor Jim Kenney addressed the weekend violence in a statement on Sunday.

"I'm devastated by the unspeakable violence that occurred this weekend across our city," Kenney wrote. "My thoughts are with the victims and their families during this tragic time, and I want all Philadelphians to know that our Administration does not take this issue lightly. No priority is greater for us than reducing violence and creating a safer and more just city for us all."

Kenney recently proposed $18.7 million in additional funding for anti-violence initiatives for the city's next fiscal year.

"Over five years, we're planning to increase our investment in proven violence reduction strategies by $70 million," he wrote.

More details on the city's anti-violence plan can be found here.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.