Three people, including a toddler, are recovering following a crash involving four vehicles in Philadelphia’s Oxford Circle neighborhood Wednesday night.

The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. along the 6100 block of Castor Avenue. Officials said four vehicles were involved in the accident. Three people, including a 2-year-old girl, were injured. Officials said some of the victims were initially trapped in their vehicles after the crash but rescuers were able to get them out.

All three victims are in stable condition. Officials have not yet revealed the cause of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.