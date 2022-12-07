3 People, Including 2 Firefighters, Die in Schuylkill County House Fire

Three people, including two firefighters, were killed in a house fire in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, according to NBC10 affiliate WBRE.

Firefighters first responded to a home that caught fire along the 1100 block of Clamtown Road in West Penn Township, Pennsylvania, around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

When they arrived, they found one person who was dead at the scene.

WBRE reports the fire was upgraded to three alarms and two firefighters were trapped inside the home while fighting the flames. Both firefighters, who have not yet been identified, died from their injuries.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.