3 People Hospitalized After Unauthorized, Pop-Up Car Rally in Montgomery County

Three people were hospitalized after a crash early Sunday morning that, police say, was tied to an authorized, pop-up car rally in Montgomery County.

Abington Township police said about 150-200 vehicles flooded the parking lot of the Willow Grove Park Mall shortly after 12:30 a.m. as part of the car rally. Police say the attendees were driving recklessly, revving engines and skidding their tires.

When officers showed up, the participants took off – many of them heading south on Route 611 using both the south and northbound lanes, police said.

A short time later, a vehicle that police believe had recently left the rally crashed at Old Welsh Road and Fitzwatertown Road. Abington Township PD said the car was severely damaged after hitting several parked, unattended vehicles.

A backseat passenger was ejected in the crash, police said, and the driver and front-seat passenger had to be rescued by first responders. The three were taken to Jefferson Abington Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Speed is believed to be a contributing factor, according to police.

“Unsafe events like this will not be tolerated and anyone identified will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Abington Township Police said in a release.

Anyone with information regarding the rally or crash is asked to contact Abington Township Police Detective Robert Hill at 267-536-1101 or rhilljr@AbingtonPA.gov.

Last month, two people were killed and others were injured during an unsanctioned, pop-up car rally called H2Oi in Wildwood, New Jersey. Authorities announced four arrests in connection to crashes and assaults at the rally.