3 Northeast Philly hotels to pay $17.5M to sex trafficking victims

Attorneys for three women, who were victims of sex trafficking, have announced their clients have agreed to a multimillion dollar settlement with the owners of three hotels located along Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia after claiming the businesses didn't do enough to protect them.

In a statement, attorneys with Kline & Specter said their clients, three women who said they were victims of sex trafficking when they were minors, will receive $17.5 million from the Motel 6, Days Inn and North American Motor Inn on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia.

The women, the attorneys said, were trafficked at those businesses on and off from May of 2015 through January 2017.

In a statement, attorneys for the women said that the hotels did not have adequate security, despite ongoing criminal activity and "countless visits" from the Philadelphia Police Department.

“Instead of hiring qualified security and adoption and enforcement policies against criminal activity, the hotels did nothing and permitted criminal activity to the detriment of our clients,” said Emily Marks, of Kline & Specter, in a statement.

Attorneys said all of these hotels permitted strangers and non-guests to come and go from their primacies without detection and, the hotels did not train employees to spot signs of prostitution or sex trafficking.

The case had been set for trial prior to a settlement being reached, the attorneys said.

The Days Inn included in this lawsuit was also required to pay $24 million in a lawsuit that focused on underage sex trafficking in February of 2023.