Jersey Shore

3 NJ Boardwalks Make the Cut Among Top 15 in U.S.

Three Jersey Shore boardwalks have been named to the Top 15 boardwalks in the country

By Elyse DiPisa

A list of the nation's best boardwalks, compiled by Trending Travel, has named three New Jersey boardwalks to the top 15. Those that made the cut are Atlantic City, Seaside Heights and Wildwood. Here's why those three stand out.

Atlantic City

Atlantic City sits at the top of the (alphabetized) list, for what Trending Travel says is due to it being one of the most popular along the East Coast, as well as America's first and longest boardwalk.

Stretching four miles along the shore, the AC boardwalk dates back to 1870. The list of restaurants, casinos, and shops goes on and on.

The Atlantic City Boardwalk
Angus Mordant/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Atlantic City Boardwalk from above.

Seaside Heights

Seaside Heights is up next, receiving its acclaim thanks to its two mile stretch that is attached to numerous shops, restaurants, bars, plus Casino Pier, an amusement park with numerous attractions and a waterpark.

The list also mentions one of Seaside's claims to fame - it being the setting for MTV's Jersey Shore reality show.

A woman with pink hair walks her dog through the arcade area on the newly rebuilt boardwalk
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
A person walks their dog along the boardwalk in Seaside Heights, N.J.

Wildwood

Wildwood is last but not least, highlighted at the bottom of the - alphabetical - list. The 38-block walkway incorporates what an average boardwalk might have, like souvenir stores and places to grab food, but also has some unique features.

Morey's Pier connects to the boards for all beach-goers that double as thrill-chasers. You'll also find Wildwood's Sightseer Tramcars which have been serving the people with views and a ride since 1949.

wildwood boardwalk
Getty Images
People walking along the Wildwood Boardwalk.

The boardwalks of Rehoboth Beach, DE and Ocean City, MD also make appearances in the rankings.

What do you think? Are these boardwalks the best of the best in the Garden State? Tweet at us @nbcphiladelphia or message us on Instagram @nbcphiladelphia with your thoughts.

