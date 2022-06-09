3 NJ Boardwalks Make the Cut Among Top 15 in U.S.

A list of the nation's best boardwalks, compiled by Trending Travel, has named three New Jersey boardwalks to the top 15. Those that made the cut are Atlantic City, Seaside Heights and Wildwood. Here's why those three stand out.

Atlantic City

Atlantic City sits at the top of the (alphabetized) list, for what Trending Travel says is due to it being one of the most popular along the East Coast, as well as America's first and longest boardwalk.

Stretching four miles along the shore, the AC boardwalk dates back to 1870. The list of restaurants, casinos, and shops goes on and on.

Seaside Heights

Seaside Heights is up next, receiving its acclaim thanks to its two mile stretch that is attached to numerous shops, restaurants, bars, plus Casino Pier, an amusement park with numerous attractions and a waterpark.

The list also mentions one of Seaside's claims to fame - it being the setting for MTV's Jersey Shore reality show.

Wildwood

Wildwood is last but not least, highlighted at the bottom of the - alphabetical - list. The 38-block walkway incorporates what an average boardwalk might have, like souvenir stores and places to grab food, but also has some unique features.

Morey's Pier connects to the boards for all beach-goers that double as thrill-chasers. You'll also find Wildwood's Sightseer Tramcars which have been serving the people with views and a ride since 1949.

The boardwalks of Rehoboth Beach, DE and Ocean City, MD also make appearances in the rankings.

