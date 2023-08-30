3 Montco men arrested in plot to produce, sell ghost guns

Law enforcement officials have charged three men with gun trafficking offenses related to the manufacture of ghost guns and suppressors, as well as the sales of those items.

On Wednesday, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office announced the arrests of Tony Phan Ho, 32, and Rithga Ngoy, 36, both of Hatfield; and Michael Phan Nguyen, 32, of Lansdale, on gun trafficking and related charges

Officials said that, an investigation that led to these arrests began in May after a shipment of suppressor parts from China was intercepted by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at JFK International Airport in New York.

Law enforcement officials allege that the shipment was being sent to Ho at his home address in Hatfield.

However, officials noted that Ho is legally precluded from possessing a firearm, which includes suppressors/silencers.

An investigation led to a search of his home as well as a shed workshop where, officials believe Ho was manufacturing firearms.

A search of Ho’s property reportedly found, what law enforcement officials claimed were "all of the tools needed to privately manufacture firearms," including numerous AR-15 rifle parts, firearm sights, firearm sight tools, a Polymer80 tool kit, weapon mounted lights, a Glock pistol barrel, a Sig Sauer 320P modular grip frame, assorted other firearms parts, a 3D printer and ammunition.

Also, officials allege, an investigation uncovered communications between Ho, Ngoy and Nguyen, as well as others, regarding the availability and sales of the firearms believed to have been made by Ho and the attempted illegal purchase of a firearm from a gun store, that officials allege was conducted by Nguyen.

The captured communications identified 15 illegal firearm sales dating back to March of 2020, police said.

“The items found at Ho’s residence, the photos of numerous privately made firearms taken at his residence and the quantity of firearms parts that Ho bought online clearly show that he was manufacturing a significant number of privately made firearms and silencers on site,” said Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele in a statement on the arrests. “The true extent of his firearms manufacturing business—as well as the extent of the criminal activities those firearms were then used in—may never be known, especially since privately made firearms have no serial numbers. These ghost guns are a great danger to the safety of our communities.”

All three men are set for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 13.