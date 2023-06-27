Philadelphia

3 minors hurt, 1 ejected from vehicle, in multi-car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Three minors and one adult were hospitalized following a multi-car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia Tuesday evening.

A 7-year-old girl is in critical condition (not life threatening) after being ejected from a car that was involved in the crash that occurred at 6:07 p.m. at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Southampton Road in the southbound lane, according to police.

Also injured in the crash were a 4-year-old girl who did not sustain any injuries and an 11-year-old girl. Both were taken to the hospital as well and placed in stable condition, police said.

A 32-year-old man was also taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

Police have not released any further details about the crash such as how many vehicles were involved or if there were any more injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

