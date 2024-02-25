Police in New Jersey are investigating after a shooting on Saturday night left three people wounded in a home in the Buckingham Park section of Willingboro Township.

According to police, the incident happened at about 8:15 p.m. on Saturday when officials were called to a home along the first block of Buttercup Lane in Willingboro Township.

Here, first responders found three men who were suffering from gunshot wounds, officials said.

All of the victims -- who police officials have provided no further information on -- were taken to a nearby hospital are are expected to survive, officials said.

No arrest have been made, but police officials said an investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to detectives is asked to call the Willingboro Township Police Department’s tip line at 609-877-6958, or send an email to tips@co.burlington.nj.us.