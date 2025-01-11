3 men sentenced in 2018 shooting death of New Jersey youth football coach

Three men have been sentenced to prison in connection with the 2018 murder of a New Jersey youth football coach.

Eugene Cosby, 48, of Malaga, Will El-Bey, 28, of Vineland, and Clifton Bailey, 33, of Camden, had been convicted back in Oct. of first-degree murder and other offenses for killing 37-year-old Millville resident Joseph Jones.

Prosecutors said the incident happened just after 8 p.m. on Aug. 9, 2018, in the Lakeside Middle School parking lot right after a youth football practice ended. Jones had suffered a total of ten gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead shortly after being transported to the hospital.

Evidence showed that Cosby, El-Bey, Bailey, and other unknown individuals coordinated their efforts and traveled from the area of Carver Village apartment in center city Vineland to Lakeside Middle School, prosecutors shared. After the incident, one of the involved vehicles fled northbound on State Highway 55, where a pursuing officer who was conducting another investigation came under gunfire.

After the murder, prosecutors said Cosby and Bailey disposed of the vehicles utilized in the crime. Cosby and El-Bey thereafter elicited help from others to provide false statements to investigators.

Prosecutors said Cosby and El-Bey were arrested on Oct. 10, 2018, and Bailey was arrested on Nov. 12, 2018. Three others were also arrested and previously pled guilty for their roles in attempting to thwart the investigation.

Cosby received a sentence of life in prison, subject to a minimum term of 63 years and nine months. Cosby also received a consecutive term of five years, two and a half years, before being eligible for parole for witness tampering, according to prosecutors.

El-Bey was sentenced to a 40-year prison term on the murder charge and must serve a minimum of 34 years before being eligible for parole. El-Bey also received a consecutive term of eight years for bribing witnesses.

For his role in the murder, prosecutors said Bailey was sentenced to a prison term of 60 years and must serve a minimum of 51 years before he is eligible for parole. Bailey was also sentenced to a consecutive prison term of five years with two-and-a-half years of parole ineligibility for hindering the investigation.