3 men rob Ridley Twp. discount store, fire shots at witness in parking lot, police say

Law enforcement officials said one man is in custody after a team of three men robbed a Family Dollar store in Ridley Township on Wednesday and shot at a passerby before leading police on a chase into Philly

By Hayden Mitman

Police are investigating after three men robbed this discount store in Ridley Township on Wednesday.
Law enforcement officials in Ridley Township, are investigating after three men, allegedly, robbed a discount store and fired several shots at a witness before leading police on a chase that ended in Philadelphia.

According to police, the incident unfolded at about 9:17 p.m. on Wednesday after officers were dispatched to an armed robbery reported at a Family Dollar store. At this location, police officials said, the officers learned three men had entered the store and demanded cash from the employees at gunpoint.

The men, officials said, stole large amounts of cash and cigarettes before fleeing the store.

However, once in the parking lot, police said, the three men raised firearms and shot several times at a witness.

The witness was not hit, police said, and the gunmen drove off in a gray sedan headed towards the City of Philadelphia.

Officers pursued the vehicle and, once it got to to the intersection of 65th Street and Cobbs Creek Parkway, in Southwest Philadelphia, it came to a stop and the three men attempted to flee on foot.

Police officials said the officers were able to apprehend one of these men and cash and cigarettes, believed to be taken in the robbery, were allegedly found on this individual.

According to police, officers also recovered a stolen firearm and, in the vehicle that the men abandoned, they recovered cash, coins and cigarettes that were "scattered throughout the vehicle."

Police are still looking for the other two men believed to be involved in this incident and an investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Police in Ridley Township are asking anyone with information regarding the robbery to contact Ridley Township Detectives at 610-532-4000.

