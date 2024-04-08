3 men injured after a shooting in West Philly, police say

Police are investigating after three men were shot in West Philadelphia Monday afternoon.

The incident took place along the 5300 block of Chancellor Street at approximately 5:35 p.m., when police were called to the area for reports of shots fired and a person with a gun, police said.

When police arrived, they said they found three victims suffering from gunshot wounds, one of them on the 5400 block of Walnut Street.

A 29-year-old man was shot once in the calf, a 35-year-old man was shot in the thigh and a 25-year-old man was shot in the back, according to the police.

All the victims were transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

The shooters fled along the 5400 block of Walnut Street, Police Captain Joe Waters said.

Police believe the shooting was an exchange of gunfire between two parties.

The shooting is currently being investigated.

This shooting took place just hours after another shooting in West Philly on Monday where a teen was shot.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.