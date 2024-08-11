North Philadelphia

3 men hurt in shooting on Germantown Ave in Nicetown, police say

Law enforcement officials are investigating after a shooting early Sunday near the intersection of W. Germantown Avenue and Dennie Street that left three men hospitalized

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after three men were hurt in a shooting that happened along Germantown Avenue in the city's Nicetown section early Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 2:08 a.m., along the 4200 block of West Germantown Avenue. Officers had responded to the 1900 block of Dennie Street after a report of a man with a gun to find a 38-year-old man who had been shot on the nearby block on West Germantown Ave.

That man, officials said, was taken to the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to his leg, where he was placed in stable condtion.

However, shortly after police assisted that victim, two others who, officials believe, were wounded in the same shooting incident arrived at a nearby hospital in a private vehicle.

Both men, a 30-year-old who had been shot in his left arm and an 19-year-old who had been shot in the leg, were listed in stable condition, officials said.

Police are still working to determine the circumstances of this shooting incident and, police officials said Sunday that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to call or text the Philadelphia Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

