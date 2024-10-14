3 men hurt during triple stabbing in Center City, Philadelphia police say

Three men are recovering after a fight led to a triple stabbing in Center City Sunday night, Philadelphia police said.

Léelo en español aquí

Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace told NBC10 a fight escalated into a stabbing along the 200 block of South 13th Street around 10 p.m. A 20-year-old man suffered lacerations to his arms, a 25-year-old man suffered lacerations to his shoulder and forearm and a 26-year-old man suffered a laceration to his arm.

All three victims were taken to the hospital and placed in stable condition. No arrests have been made and police have not revealed a possible motive or detailed descriptions of any suspects.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Inspector Pace said the fight that led to the stabbing occurred during a block party related to the city’s OURFest National Coming Out Parade. He also said some of the items at the block party, including canopies, were used as weapons during the fight.

If you have any information on the incident, please call Philadelphia police.