3 men convicted in January slaying of man in Norristown

Three men have been convicted in the slaying of 35-year-old William Carter, who was shot and killed during a robbery that happened in Norristown on Jan. 20, 2024.

As reported by NBC10's newsgathering partner, KYW Newsradio, Damon Brantley Jr., 18 and Daquan Allen, 29, both of Norristown, along with Jerry Butler, 28, of Philadelphia were all found guilty by a jury for their roles in murdering Carter during a robbery that was set up with the help of the victim's ex-girlfriend.

And, according to court documents, the crime happened because the killers knew Carter had won $3,000 while gambling.

According to law enforcement officials, Carter's ex-girlfriend, Katherine Emel, 29, of Plymouth Meeting -- who pleaded guilty for her role in this crime back in June -- helped set up the robbery that ended with Carter dead on a Norristown sidewalk.

Prosecutors claim, prior to Carter's slaying, Emel placed a GPS tracker in the trunk of her car -- the same vehicle Carter had driven the day he died.

Then, on the day of the killing, investigators allege, she communicated several times with Allen, "telling him that Carter has recently won $3,000 gambling and provided the location where Carter was going to be on the evening of Jan. 20, 2024."

That day, as Carter left a friend's home along Powell Street and was walking to his car, he was confronted by three men, all dressed in black.

Prosecutors said Carter -- a father of a one-year-old daughter -- was attacked, robbed and shot in the head.

Law enforcement officials said that an investigation into the incident uncovered surveillance video that showed that, after Carter was killed, Allen meet Emel at a business on N. Broad Street in Philadelphia.

At that meeting, prosecutors claim, Allen paid Emil $700.

Brantley, who prosecutors said pulled the trigger, was convicted of first-degree murder, while his co-conspirators, Butler and Allen were convicted of second-degree murder.

As noted by KYW Newsradio, Allen and Butler face mandatory life in prison.

Brantley was a juvenile at the time the crime occurred, and could be sentenced to serve between 35 years to life in prison when he is sentenced.