Montgomery County

3 men convicted in January slaying of man in Norristown

A jury has found three men -- Damon Brantley Jr., 18 and Daquan Allen, 29, both of Norristown, along with Jerry Butler, 28, of Philadelphia -- guilty for their roles in the Jan. 20 slaying of 35-year-old William Carter

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three men have been convicted in the slaying of 35-year-old William Carter, who was shot and killed during a robbery that happened in Norristown on Jan. 20, 2024.

As reported by NBC10's newsgathering partner, KYW Newsradio, Damon Brantley Jr., 18 and Daquan Allen, 29, both of Norristown, along with Jerry Butler, 28, of Philadelphia were all found guilty by a jury for their roles in murdering Carter during a robbery that was set up with the help of the victim's ex-girlfriend.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

And, according to court documents, the crime happened because the killers knew Carter had won $3,000 while gambling.

Montgomery County Feb 7

Girlfriend of Norristown murder victim arrested, charged in his slaying

Norristown Jan 22

Community mourns death of man robbed, killed over weekend in Norristown

Norristown Jan 31

3 men arrested in connection to murder in Norristown

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

According to law enforcement officials, Carter's ex-girlfriend, Katherine Emel, 29, of Plymouth Meeting -- who pleaded guilty for her role in this crime back in June -- helped set up the robbery that ended with Carter dead on a Norristown sidewalk.

Prosecutors claim, prior to Carter's slaying, Emel placed a GPS tracker in the trunk of her car -- the same vehicle Carter had driven the day he died.

Then, on the day of the killing, investigators allege, she communicated several times with Allen, "telling him that Carter has recently won $3,000 gambling and provided the location where Carter was going to be on the evening of Jan. 20, 2024."

That day, as Carter left a friend's home along Powell Street and was walking to his car, he was confronted by three men, all dressed in black.

Prosecutors said Carter -- a father of a one-year-old daughter -- was attacked, robbed and shot in the head.

Law enforcement officials said that an investigation into the incident uncovered surveillance video that showed that, after Carter was killed, Allen meet Emel at a business on N. Broad Street in Philadelphia.

At that meeting, prosecutors claim, Allen paid Emil $700.

Brantley, who prosecutors said pulled the trigger, was convicted of first-degree murder, while his co-conspirators, Butler and Allen were convicted of second-degree murder.

As noted by KYW Newsradio, Allen and Butler face mandatory life in prison.

Brantley was a juvenile at the time the crime occurred, and could be sentenced to serve between 35 years to life in prison when he is sentenced.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Montgomery County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us