3 Men, 2 Inside Stolen Car, Found Shot Dead in West Philadelphia

Three men were found shot to death late Saturday night in West Philadelphia, two of them inside a stolen car.

Police responding to 911 calls about shots fired in the West Oak Lane neighborhood arrived at the intersection of 69th and Cedar Park avenues shortly before midnight and found two of the mean dead in a car that had spent shell casings in it, Philadelphia Police Department Capt. Anthony Ginaldi said. In the car was also a “weapon,” Ginaldi added.

The third man’s body was laying on the ground in an alley down the street. He was about 50 feet behind the car and there were also spent shell casings around him, Ginaldi said.

Police could not immediately identify the deceased as they continued their investigation. No one was immediately arrested in the shooting.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.