3 medics hurt, ambulance flipped over in Roosevelt Blvd crash

Three medics were hurt when, police said, an ambulance they were in was struck and flipped onto its side in a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in North Philadelphia early Wednesday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 4:30 a.m., when an ambulance was at a red light at the intersection of Roosevelt Boulevard and Whitaker Avenue, when it was struck by a vehicle that ran the light.

The impact caused the ambulance to flip onto its side, and officials said, the three medics inside were hurt in the crash.

Law enforcement officials said there was no patient in the ambulance at the time of the crash and the medics only suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the car that struck the ambulance refused treatment at the scene, according to police officials.

The roadway at that intersection was closed for nearly two hours due to the crash, but the roadway was reopened as of about 6 a.m.

An investigation into this incident is still ongoing, officials said.