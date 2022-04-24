3 Kids, Man Die in Philadelphia House Fire

Three children and a man died when fire engulfed a Philadelphia rowhome early Sunday morning, authorities said.

Firefighters arrived to the fire at the house on the 3000 block of Hartville Street around 2 a.m. and were met with “heavy” flames on the first and second floors of the residence, Philadelphia Fire Department Capt. Derek Bowmer said.

One woman was able to jump from the second floor, but once the flames were finally extinguished, firefighters found three kids and a man dead inside, Bowmer said.

The woman who jumped was listed in stable condition at a local hospital, he said.

Witness video showed flames coming out of what appeared to be the home’s windows as thick plumes of smoke shot up into the air. No other injuries were immediately reported, however.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation, Bowmer said.