Montgomery County

3 injured — including woman who jumped from roof — in Montco house fire

Fire officials said two people had to be rescued from a rooftop after a fire tore through a twin home in Bridgeport early Sunday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Fire crews in Montgomery County said they rescued two people from a rooftop as a fire tore through a twin home in Bridgeport in an incident that left three people hospitalized early Sunday.

On Sunday morning, Mike Gallagher, Jr., deputy chief of the Bridgeport Fire Department, said that crews responded to a fire at a home along the 500 block of Grove Street in Bridgeport on Sunday, at about 2:55 a.m. to find two people trapped on the roof of a home.

Gallagher said another woman at the scene was found injured and firefighters were told by witnesses on the scene that she jumped from the roof before the fire crews arrived.

The fire, Gallagher told NBC10, burned across the back side of the property and there was a lot of smoke and fire at the property when crews arrived.

Fire crews were able to rescue the people on the rooftop and, Gallagher said, three people were taken to the hospital -- a woman with a back and leg injury, a woman with a chest injury and a man who suffered from smoke inhalation.

The women, he said, did not appear to be seriously injured, however, the man was listed in critical condition but was stabilized.

The fire was brought under control by about 4:15 a.m. and, Gallagher said, the cause of the fire remains unknown.

But, he said, an investigation is ongoing.

Montgomery County
