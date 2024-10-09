Police in New Jersey are investigating after three people were injured when a truck crashed along I-295 in Deptford Township, in Gloucester County, NJ, on Wednesday morning.

According to police, state troopers responded to a motor vehicle crash at about 7:38 a.m. on I-295 North, near milepost 23.3 in Deptford Township, Gloucester County on Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2024.

The vehicle, officials said, was headed northbound when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer off the road and collide with a tree before it burst into flames.

Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash, and officials said, they were all taken to a nearby hospital.

On Wednesday morning, a woman, who claimed to have witnessed the crash, told NBC10 that she and two other drivers got the driver and two passengers out of the burning vehicle before first responders arrived.

The woman told NBC10 that the driver and passengers "were stuck" in the vehicle as the truck began to burn. She also shared an image that, she said, showed the truck involved after if became engulfed in flames following the early morning crash.

Police officials said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.