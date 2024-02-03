Philadelphia

3 injured in 3 separate shootings across Philadelphia, police say

By Cherise Lynch

Philadelphia police are investigating three separate shootings that left three people injured Saturday morning.

According to police, around 1:21 a.m. a 27-year-old man was brought to the hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his left thigh.

The man was placed in stable condition and will be transferred to another hospital, police said.

Police said no scene was found and no arrests have been made in this case.

The next incident happened around 1:48 a.m. on the 2500 block of N. 37th St, according to police.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was shot once in the upper right leg. She was transported to the hospital and placed in stable condition.

A man is currently being held for further investigation and a weapon was recovered, police said.

According to police, the next shooting occurred on the 400 block of Robbins St, in the rear ally at 11:17 a.m.

Police said a 23-year-old man was shot once in the stomach. He was transported to the hospital and listed in stable condition.

No weapons have been recovered and no arrests have been made in connection with the incident, police said.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

