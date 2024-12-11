Kingsessing

3 hurt in Southwest Philly house fire, officials say

Three people have been hospitalized after a house fire in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood, late Tuesday evening

By Hayden Mitman

Fire crews respond to a house fire in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood, late Tuesday evening, that injured three people.
Fire officials said three people were hurt in a house fire that burned at a home located in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, three people were hurt in a fire that started at about 11:42 p.m., along the 5200 block of Reinhard Street.

On social media, officials said the fire was under control about 10 minutes later.

Contacted Wednesday, officials with the fire department had no further information on those hurt in this incident, nor the severity of the injuries. Officials also did not know what may have caused this fire.

But, fire officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

