3 hurt in Southwest Philly house fire, officials say

Fire officials said three people were hurt in a house fire that burned at a home located in Southwest Philadelphia on Tuesday night.

According to the Philadelphia Fire Department, three people were hurt in a fire that started at about 11:42 p.m., along the 5200 block of Reinhard Street.

On social media, officials said the fire was under control about 10 minutes later.

Fire Under Control 12-10-2024 23:55:12 - 53rd St & Kingsessing Ave — PFD Alerts (@PFDalerts) December 11, 2024

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Contacted Wednesday, officials with the fire department had no further information on those hurt in this incident, nor the severity of the injuries. Officials also did not know what may have caused this fire.

But, fire officials said, an investigation is ongoing.