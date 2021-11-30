3 Hurt, Including Teen, in South Philly Gas Explosion

Three people, including a teenager, suffered minor injuries in a gas explosion in South Philadelphia Tuesday night.
The blast occurred inside a home on the 800 block of Jackson Street around 6:30 p.m., blowing out a window. Responding firefighters extinguished a small fire in the basement of the home.
Three people who were inside the home, a person in their 70's, a person in their 40's, and a 13-year-old all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. Six nearby properties were also evacuated as a precaution as PGW workers turned off the gas.
Officials continue to investigate the cause.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.