South Philadelphia

3 Hurt, Including Teen, in South Philly Gas Explosion

The blast occurred inside a home on the 800 block of Jackson Street around 6:30 p.m.

By David Chang

Three people, including a teenager, suffered minor injuries in a gas explosion in South Philadelphia Tuesday night. 

The blast occurred inside a home on the 800 block of Jackson Street around 6:30 p.m., blowing out a window. Responding firefighters extinguished a small fire in the basement of the home. 

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Three people who were inside the home, a person in their 70's, a person in their 40's, and a 13-year-old all suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the hospital. Six nearby properties were also evacuated as a precaution as PGW workers turned off the gas. 

Officials continue to investigate the cause. 

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 8 hours ago

Police Looking at Person of Interest in Temple Student's Killing

Pennsylvania 9 hours ago

Dr. Oz Announces Run as Republican for Open U.S. Senate Seat in Pa.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

South Philadelphiagas explosion
Local Tokyo Olympics U.S. and World NBCLX Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Watch The Lineup Entertainment Philly Live
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us