Philadelphia

3 hurt in overnight house fire in Northeast Philadelphia

Three people were injured in a house fire along the 1000 block of Bridle Road in Northeast Philly on Wednesday, Aug. 21

By David Chang

Three people were injured in an overnight house fire in Northeast Philadelphia, including one victim who is in extremely critical condition, police said.

The fire started around 3:40 a.m. Wednesday at a home along the 10000 block of Bridle Road.

“It was the middle of the night and I started hearing the glass popping,” a neighbor told NBC10. “I was looking at the fire. It was pretty intense.”

At least three people were hurt in the fire. Responding firefighters eventually brought the flames under control.

One victim was taken to the hospital where they are in extremely critical condition due to burns and smoke inhalation. Another victim was checked by medics at the scene after jumping from a second floor window of the home. A third victim was checked for minor injuries.

Investigators have not yet determined the cause of the fire. They continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

