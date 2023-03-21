3 Hurt in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia

Three people suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia.

Officials said three vehicles were involved in the crash Tuesday night on the Boulevard at C Street.

At least three people suffered serious injuries in the crash and one of the victims -- who was trapped in a car before being pulled out -- is in extremely critical condition, officials said.

The northbound outer lanes of the Boulevard are currently closed at the scene of the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.