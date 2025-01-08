3 hurt in multi-vehicle crash involving SEPTA bus in King of Prussia, Pa.

At least three people were hospitalized following a crash involving a SEPTA bus and two other vehicles in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.
The crash occurred Wednesday shortly before 2 p.m. on South Henderson Road and Monroe Boulevard. Officials said at least three people were injured in the crash though they have not yet revealed their conditions.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
