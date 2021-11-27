3 Hurt in Allentown Hit-and-Run

Three people were hurt, with one still recovering at a hospital, after being struck by a vehicle in Allentown Friday night.

The three pedestrians were struck a little before 10:40 p.m. at the intersection of N. Dauphin Street and Allentown Drive, Allentown Police Department Capt. of Training/Special Services Alicia Conjour said in a news release Saturday.

Paramedics transported all three victims to a hospital. Two had “relatively minor” injuries and were released, while the third had serious injuries but was in stable condition at the hospital and was expected to recover, Conjour said.

Police did not provide a description of the vehicle involved in the collision, but anyone with information was asked to contact Sgt. Eric Stauffer at 610-437-7732, ext. 2326.