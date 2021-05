Three people were injured after an elevator dropped several stories at an apartment complex in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, Monday night.

The incident occurred at the 251 Dekalb apartment complex on 251 West Dekalb Pike. Three people were hurt and at least one of the victims suffered a broken leg. All three were taken to the hospital. Officials have not yet revealed their conditions.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.