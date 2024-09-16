3 hurt after, at least, 55 shots fired in South Philly shooting, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after three people were wounded in a shooting that saw, at least, 55 shots fired on Sunday night, officials said.

According to police, the incident happened at about 9:03 p.m. on Sunday, when officers responded to the 1700 block of South Ringgold Street in South Philadelphia, for a report of a shooting.

First responders to the scene were told that the individuals injured in the shooting were taken to a nearby hospital by private vehicle, officials said.

Investigators learned that a 30-year-old man, who had been shot in his right wrist, a 37-year-old man, who had been shot in the left arm and thigh and a 40-year-old man, who had been shot in the right calf, were all taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

All of the men were treated for gunshot wounds and were listed in stable condition, police officials said.

Léelo en español aquí.

According to police, at the scene, investigators recovered 33 shells for .40 caliber firearms, 17 9mm shells and five .45 caliber weapon shells.

Officials said they believe three shooters, dressed in all black, were responsible for this incident.

However, officials provided no further information on what may have led to this shooting.

Anyone who may have information on this incident is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Tip Line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.