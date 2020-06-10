gun violence

3 Gunmen Shoot Former College Football Player in North Philadelphia

Naseir Upshur, 22, was on 25th and Cambria streets around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday when three gunmen opened fire

By David Chang

A former college football player is recovering after three gunmen hopped out of a car and shot at him in North Philadelphia. 

Naseir Upshur, 22, was on 25th and Cambria streets around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday when three gunmen opened fire. Surveillance video obtained by NBC10 shows three people jumping out of a car and shooting towards Upshur. 

Upshur was shot once in the shoulder. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is in critical but stable condition. No arrests have been made and police have not recovered a weapon.

Upshur played football at Imhotep High School in Philadelphia. He then played for Florida State University before transferring to West Chester University.

Upshur’s Twitter account was still active Wednesday afternoon with a person retweeting and thanking users who wished him well. It was unclear however whether it was Upshur himself who made the post or someone else. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence. Further information can be found here.

