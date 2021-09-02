3 Deaths in Montgomery County Believed to Be Caused by Ida, Including 2 Drownings

Two people are believed to have drowned and another person was killed when a tree fell on her house in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, authorities said Wednesday morning.

A woman was killed when a tree crashed onto her house in Upper Dublin Township, according to reports. The location of the two drowning deaths were not known by county Commissioner Dr. Val Arkoosh at a 10:30 a.m. press conference.

One death occurred inside a flooded car and the other occurred inside a building, Arkoosh said, though she did not know what towns in which they happened.

More than 450 water rescues have already taken place in Montgomery County, and there are still rescues taking place, Arkoosh said.

That's more than twice as many water rescues than the previous record for a single storm, she said. Last year, there were 135 water rescues in Montgomery County when Tropical Storm Isaias struck the region.

"The size and scope of the damage from this storm has been vast across the county," another county commissioner, Ken Lawrence Jr., said.

Officials also confirmed a fourth storm-related death in Bucks County when a man's vehicle became trapped in floodwaters.

Authorities described the storm response as ongoing and still very dangerous. They urged people to avoid traveling for the timebeing, if possible.

Severe flooding will continue throughout the region on Thursday after remnants of Hurricane Ida led to multiple tornadoes, catastrophic damage, water rescues and power outages in the Philadelphia area.

The rain moved out overnight, but flooding remained a concern Thursday morning as water will continue to swell creaks and rivers. Up to 6 to 8 inches of rain fell from Chester County through Mercer County, causing flood warnings.

Major flooding continued Thursday morning at Brandywine Creek at Downingtown and Chadds Ford, the Schuylkill River at Norristown and Manayunk in Philadelphia and the Perkiomen Creek at Graterford.

Crews in boats saved people off the roof of a flooded home in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania, Thursday morning as the Schuylkill River flooded over its banks. Other rescues could be seen as crews went from home to home.